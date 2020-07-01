The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is highly anticipated if we’re talking about wearables. We mentioned it could be announced this July and it seems D-Day is getting nearer and nearer. Early images were leaked while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 name was confirmed by certification. Design, specs, and features have been revealed as well. The device could be announced together with the new Galaxy Buds Live. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 also appeared on an official brand support page. There is also a possibility it will be unveiled together with the Galaxy Note 20 during the Unpacked event next month.

We want to confirm the ECG monitoring feature. More details have been gathered, thanks to Max Weinbach, who shared he got a hold of the Galaxy Watch 3 firmware. That’s only the firmware and not an actual Galaxy Watch 3.

The upcoming smartwatch is said to introduce ‘Informative Digital Edge’ that will bring better customizability of watch faces. This feature will allow more information to be added to the face: day, date, steps, heart rate, and weather among others.

It will still run on Tizen OS. Expect a new weather app that can display the weather condition on a matching background. The Calendar app on the wearable gets a weekly view. The Samsung Health Monitor may also be pre-installed on the device, at least, in South Korea.

We can also expect a 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch screen (41mm and 45mm), Gorilla Glass DX protection, stainless steel, and titanium material, IP68 certification, 5 ATM water resistance, and 247mAh and 340mAh batteries with Qi wireless charging. Other features available are as follows: built-in Outlook and Spotify apps, richer notification icons, 8GB onboard storage, WiFi or LTE, loudspeaker, and NFC. There won’t be MST. The watch will come with Bluetooth connectivity, ECG, heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, activity tracking, and blood pressure monitoring.