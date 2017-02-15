We’re interested to know when the other Samsung Galaxy mobile devices are getting their specific Android Nougat updates. We just know Samsung is ready to work on them all while making sure the next Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will live up to the industry’s expectations. Tansu Yegen, Vice President at Samsung Electronics, recently posted some information about the possible release of the chunky update for the following phone models: Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy A 2016, and Galaxy J.

We have no doubts about this information because it was delivered by a Samsung executive. It was written in Turkish but this one is a timetable. Most of these devices are said to receive the new Android version by second week of February–which is now. Some Galaxy phones have started to receive the update in Turkey and we’re expecting more users will follow in the coming weeks.

We’re interested more when the Galaxy S6 smartphones will receive Android 7.0 because they’re older together with the Galaxy Note 5. The latter is still the “most recent” Note phone we have since the Note 7 production was totally scrapped.

Samsung has not made any official announcement about these Nougat releases but we’re hoping the company soon will. Fans and other mobile consumers deserve to know if and when their units can be upgraded.

The Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 phones except for the Galaxy S6 Edge will receive Nougat by next week (3rd week of February). The Galaxy S6 Edge will receice Android 7.0 last week of February while the other Galaxy S and Galaxy J series will receive it this May and July, respectively.

VIA: @TansuYegen