Pokemon GO is still a popular game among many fans. It may not be as widely-played as the first time it was first launched but there are loyal players out there still dedicated to catching Pokemon especially the rare ones. The past three years have been memorable for the whole Pokemon GO team and we know there is no stopping them. More characters are being added so don’t be surprised if you suddenly see the likes of Gible, Hippopotas, and Cherubi among others.

Some rare Pokemon from the Sinnoh region will be present soon. You will see new ones in the wild. Better yet, you can catch and hatch them from eggs according to the Pokemon GO developers.

The Pokemon GO experience will be added with what is called a new Ground-type move—Earth Power. It is said to be powerful and will be joined by major enhancements to the Lure Module as promised earlier. Niantic Labs and Nintendo have worked on this development after much research and information gathered.

Three Lure Modules have been upgraded that will allow more Pokemon to be attracted especially while in the surrounding environment. These three modules are officially called the following: Mossy Lure Modules, and Magnetic Lure Modules, Mossy Lure Modules, and Glacial Lure Modules.

Some Pokemon may evolve because of the new modules but we’ll have to see for ourselves. Some other changes you will encounter include more Pokemon that know the new Earth Power such as Aerodactyl, Claydol, Camerupt, Nidoking, and Nidoqueen.

As for the new Lure Models, they can be gathered within the in-game shop. They will be listed as rewards for Special Research tasks. Lastly, Trainers can spin PhotoDisc once they are within a PokeStop range. You can see an option to proceed with special Evolutions once they are available.