With OPPO and OnePlus’ announcement that they will doing deeper integration, more questions arise about the relationship of the two. Well, you can say there is a merger but each brand will still stand on its own. Just earlier this year, we learned OPPO and OnePlus R&D teams have joined forces. That was only the beginning. Last week, we mentioned about the further integration. We also noted that OnePlus would still use OxygenOS and OPPO would keep the ColorOS on its smartphones.

Over the weekend, Evan Blass (@evleaks) received some salient points and shared information about the two OEMs. Blass shared a document that clears up some confusing details about the relationship.

The document appears to be answers to possible FAQs. The memo starts with a reminder that questions about the OS or ColorOS should be ignored. The answer must be generic–that there is currently no update about the operating systems.

There have been questions why the merger happened. It has something to do with development and sustainable growth of OnePlus. The integration will help the two streamline resources and improve efficiency. The team-up will allow them to operate as a more innovative global tech company.

Interestingly, OnePlus and OPPO will still compete in the same ways as before especially in key markets. OnePlus is a brand part of OPPO but it can and will operate independently. There will be no different impact on relationships with partners and carriers.

The integration has started and may be over before the end of the year. Pete Lau remains as the CEO of OnePlus and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. OnePlus consumers will greatly benefit from this change because it means more resources for OnePlus like more supply chain plus R&D and manufacturing resources. PR contact for each brand will remain.