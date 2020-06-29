Almost a month ago, we heard an idea that Samsung would be introducing an entry-level Galaxy Fold. It was called the Galaxy Fold Lite and was said to arrive together with the Galaxy Fold 2. It would also arrive with the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 5G variant. The yet-to-be-announced foldable phone is believed to be sold for only one million won which is around $833 in the United States. That is still expensive but “affordable” if we’re talking about premium foldable smartphones from the top OEM.

Now we’ve got word this plan will be postponed to next year. We’re not surprised that such postponement is going to happen since it’s slowly becoming the norm these days due to the global pandemic situation.

We understand if businesses, even big brands like Samsung, make adjustments this year. We also know the South Korean tech giant is changing its marketing strategy for the rest of the year. It will launch the Galaxy Note 2 and Galaxy Fold 2 next quarter as it hopes to bounce back soon.

So there won’t be a Galaxy Fold Lite but we may expect a Galaxy S20 Lite on August 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked online-only event. This one is highly possible because sales of the Galaxy S20 flagship series has been sluggish.

This move could be another new strategy by Samsung. We remember also hearing about the possibility of a Samsung Galaxy S20 Pen edition so this could be it. The Galaxy Note 20 phone will be released in August. It’s still not clear though if there will two or three variants because we previously heard two opposing reports–there will be no Ultra and Samsung will still push through with it.

Could the Galaxy Fold Lite still be released? Don’t expect it for now. The Galaxy Fold 2 may be enough. It should be better and maybe, just maybe, Samsung will finally have a new bestseller. Let’s wait and see.