Montblac isn’t exactly a popular brand when it comes to smartwatches but we know the company for its luxury goods. It is known for luxury pens, watches, and jewellery. It has ventured into the world of mobile tech by coming up with Montblanc Summit 2 Smartwatch, MONTBLANC Summit, and some accessories for Samsung devices. A new wearable device is ready in the form of the Summit Lite. This model has just been released in the United States with the same specs.

The Montblanc Summit Lite smartwatch only runs on Snapdragon Wear 3100. Snapdragon is powerful but it’s the same SoC used on the Montblanc Summit 2 watch released more than two years ago. Montblanc could have updated this particular component but didn’t.

Montblanc appears to be more concerned with the aesthetics. It’s specs are really simple: 1.19-inch round AMOLED display, 1GB RAM, 8GB onboard storage, and a 4000mAh battery. Good thing though this one is already 5ATM water-resistant so you can use it for other activities.

The $680 Montblanc Summit Lite feaures a Cardio Coach that measures VO2 Max score, Body Energy app, stress level tracker, and sleep tracking app. Other features include a rotating crown, programmable pushers, NFC, heartrate monitor, and GPS.

It comes with a 22mm band that you can replace. The material of watch is recycled aluminum and stainless steel in matte silver or matte black. As for the bands, fabric or rubber bands are available in different colors.