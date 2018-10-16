Montblanc announces the Summit 2 smartwatch last month bearing a Wear 3100 processor. The 2nd-gen wearable was made ready over a year ago and after the original version was listed exclusively on Mr. Porter. The brand has been working on the wearable game since 2015 when smartwatch functions were first brought to the e-Strap. The Montblanc Summit launched as another luxurious smartwatch last year so we know the new Summit 2 will be just as gorgeous. With the new wearable device, you can stay ahead wherever you go and be connected whether you are exploring, traveling, or trying to keep yourself healthy.

The Montblanc Summit 2 smartwatch exemplifies “fine watchmaking meets modern luxury”. Montblanc makes use of only premium materials, a classic design, and state-of-the-art technology as described.

The watch runs on Wear OS by Google so we can add it to our short list of Wear OS devices. It’s ideal for both male or female with the 42mm case.

Several Android and wearable apps can run on the Summit 2 smartwatch but there are also exclusive apps available. The Snapdragon 3100 chipset allows the device improved performance, access to new features, and enhanced battery management.

Here are the prices of the different Montblanc Summit 2 Smartwatch:

• Titanium, Black and blue rubber – $1,095

• Titanium, Black rubber – $1,095

• Steel, Sapphire blue calfskin – $995

• Steel, Blue nylon – $995

• Steel, Black calfskin – $995

• Steel, Brown calfskin – $995

• Black DLC Coating, Black Milanese – $1,230

• Black DLC Coating, Black nylon – $995

• DLC Coating, Black calfskin – $995

SOURCE: Montblanc