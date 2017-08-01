If you’re still playing Pokemon GO, you probably know that Niantic has now made available some Legendary Pokemon through its new Legendary Raids feature. First available are the three Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, and also legendary flying Pokemon Lugia. It seems that Niantic are scheduling when these birds are going to be on the legendary raids, and for this week, Moltres is up.

The legendary fire bird Moltres is probably the weakest among the three legendary birds in Pokemon, so your raid party should have a big chance in beating it. Speaking of raid parties, you will need to team up with 6 other trainers to form a legendary raid party.

Moltres is a fire element pokemon, so if you do not know your Pokemon element rules, read on. You will need a bunch of Rock Type, Water Type, and Electric Type Pokemon to have a chance at beating Moltres. If your party is carrying a bunch of Jolteon and Vaporeon, you’re probably in good shape. Mix in some Tyranitar and Golem, and you’re good to go.

Moltres is Team Valor’s legendary Pokemon, and it will be available on legendary raids from Monday, July 31 to Monday, August 7. After that, it will be Zapdos on the legendary raid element.

VIA: SlashGear