It’s impossible to escape all the chocolate and candy going around this month of February, and apparently, even mobile games have it too. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, in particular will be getting the Candy Texture Pack that was recently released to Minecraft console editions. Now you get to die of sweetness even while playing Minecraft on your Android smartphone.

The Candy Texture Pack is part of the new update to Minecraft: Pocket Edition, and it brings candy-colored textures to just about everything in Minecraft Pocket. “Jelly Creepers! Starlight Mint Skeletons! Velvet Cake Cows! Entire floors made of cake!” says the official announcement. We’re getting a toothache just reading it.

Apart from death by chocolate cake, the update also brings a bunch of fixes and tweaks to the gameplay. This includes tweaks to respawn points – so you don’t respawn over lava, for instance. There are also fixes for various annoying crashes and issues you might be experiencing.

So there is still value in getting this update, even if you’re not a fan of all things candy-colored. Grab the update via the Google Play Store link below.

SOURCE: Mojang

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store