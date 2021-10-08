Mobvoi is set to launch a new smartwatch. The Mobvoi TicWatch E3 went official back in June with Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. A new model is arriving in a few days: the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS. The name sounds like the wearable device is a powerhouse. Mobvoi knows the smartwatch game and we are expecting the new product will exceed our expectations. A special giveaway promo has launched and will go on until October 13. All you need to do is complete daily tasks the company will be posting on Twitter.

The prizes will be unlimited single 20 USD Mobvoi Gift Cards and 20 free TicWatch Pro3 Ultra GPS. Feel free to register and collect Ultra Badges. Follow the tasks and on October 13, you have to complete the final requirement. By then, you will have five Ultra Badges. Ten winners will be chosen to receive a free smartwatch.

Not much details about the upcoming TicWatch wearable device have been provided. We just know Mobvoi TicWatches will get Wear OS 3 and new watches will get the same. We can assume the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro3 Ultra GPS will already run the new version of the Wear OS with Tizen plus the Snapdragon Wear 4100 used on the TicWatch E3.

Obviously, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro3 Ultra GPS will come with a round face, curved display, and durable straps. We’re guessing silicone rubber since it will be a GPS watch. Like the Mobvoi TicWatch E3, it should be lightweight and will come with helpful health and fitness monitoring features like sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, 20+ professional workout modes, stress management, and family health information sharing.