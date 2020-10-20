Do you remember the TicWatch Pro 3 from Mobvoi – yes, the first Google’s Wear OS-powered smartwatch that featured Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 under the hood? The watch was billed as the most powerful and advanced TicWatch and was well received by the customers. Now, reports have it that an LTE version of the Mobvoi flagship could be in the works. It will have little distinction from the original GPS only model and should therefore find many takers.

According to the Google Play Console listing, first picked up by XDA Developers, the LTE edition of the TicWatch Pro 3 has the same features as the standard model but will include eSIM functionality that will make the smartwatch compatible with select cellular networks. The watch in the listing is codenamed ‘rover.’

There is nothing officially known about the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE model yet but it seems to be a good option that will have many customers interested. Especially, considering the fact that not many Wear OS with Snapdragon Wear platform are available with an LTE option.

TicWatch Pro 3 already comes with blood oxygen tracking and a range of workout modes. The watch is pretty lightweight, sturdy and incredibly sleek and it comes paired with a silicone strap. Going by the listing, nothing is going to change when it comes to specification – so we can expect these and LTE on the new watch. How it will be priced remains a question for another day.