The TicWatch E3 is finally available. Over the weekend, it was the subject of an early unboxing video. We had a glimpse of the smartwatch and now it went official. Mobvoi has announced the new wearable that we knew would run on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. The device comes with a classic and stylish round design but with advanced features and health sensors. As with most advanced smartwatches available in the market today, this one offers built-in GPS, features, and functions delivered by Wear OS by Google.

Mobvoi’s TicWatch E3 runs on the latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 by Qualcomm. It features a 2.5D HD curved display. With WearOS by Google, you can enjoy Google Assistant, Google Pay, Google Maps, and other Google apps right on your wrist.

With the Snapdragon Wear 4100, the TicWatch E3 can promise smoother and faster performance. Battery life is efficient. Wearable performance for the memory, GPU, and CPU have also increased significantly.

The smartwatch is lightweight at only 32G. It offers sophisticated craftsmanship and monochromatic simplicity that can last a lifetime. The straps and matching the polycarbonate frame are durable.

Choose from the numerous watch faces available. Choose one to match your outfit or express your style. The Mobvoi app will offer you several choices to match your mood or style. Other features include 24hr heart rate monitoring, All-day blood oxygen saturation monitoring, Family health information sharing, Stress management, Sleep tracking, GPS + GLONASS + Beidou, NFC Payments with Google Pay, and 20+ professional workout modes.

The Mobvoi TicWatch E3 can be purchased from Mobvoi.com. It’s available with a USD $199.99 price tag. You can buy additional a 20mm Standard Silicone Rubber Watch Strap for only $19.99.