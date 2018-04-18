There are a lot of true wireless earbuds that are currently available in the market, but this new product from Mobvoi (company behind TicWatch and TicHome Mini) called TicPods Free claims it is one of the smartest. That’s because it is driven by Artificial Intelligence and has intuitive controls and is also compatible with several voice assistant and across multiple devices. And if you pre-order it through Indiegogo, you’ll be able to get it at its early bird price of $59.

Aside from the fact that it is compatible with both major platforms and that you can use it with Google Assistant or Alexa (or Siri if you still insist on being on iOS), it has an intuitive touch panel so even if the earbuds are relatively tiny, you can still do a lot with it. Gestures include swiping up and down to adjust the volume, double tapping to answer or end a call or long pressing (two seconds) to reject calls, and if you’re not on calls, double tap skips to the next song and long tap will activate your digital assistant.

When you put both pods into your ears, it will automatically play your last detected audio and when you take off either, it will pause your music or podcast or audio book. It has advanced digital ambient noise reduction so calls will be clearer and it also has noise isolating design to block out the rest of the world if you want to. A single charge will give you 4 hours and if you combine with with the charging case, you get up to 18 hours since you only need 40 minutes of charging before it reaches full capacity.

The TicPods Free has an IPX5 rating so it’s rain and sweat resistant. It’s available in white, red, and blue. It will be available for pre-order on IndieGoGo for $59 and it will start shipping by July. Regular SRP will be $129.

SOURCE: TicPods