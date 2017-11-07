We understand that it has been quite the wait for users of Xiaomi devices, waiting for MIUI 9 (and basically Android Nougat) to roll out. By this we mean the global stable version, of course, since MIUI 9 (and Nougat) has been available for people who wanted to join the open beta. But it looks like the time is here for MIUI 9.

Xiaomi has announced by way of its forums that MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM is now rolling out – which means this will arrive OTA for users who have are using the stock stable software on their Xiaomi devices. The rollout will arrive first for the Redmi Note 4X and the Mi Max 2 this early November. Then this next batch will receive the rollout – the Mi MIX 2, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4X, Mi 5, and the Mi Max – by mid-November.

Starting December, the rest of the Xiaomi devices which were promised Nougat upgrades – including the Mi 5S and the Mi 5S Plus among others – will get the MIUI 9 update. Highlights of this new software include better speed and efficiency all around, improved visual settings and readability, and a bunch of optimizations and fixes.

So it looks like the Nougat update for Xiaomi devices will actually arrive before the year ends. Does that mean that Oreo will take another year or so? Hopefully not.

SOURCE: MIUI