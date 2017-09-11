If you’re wondering when your Xiaomi phone would get a taste of Nougat – or MIUI 9, in Xiaomi parlance – that day might be today. The Chinese manufacturer just announced that the MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM is now available for a bunch of Xiaomi phones, so it might be worth checking if your phone is part of the list.

Officially, this is MIUI 9 Global Beta 7.9.7, and as this is still technically in beta, there might be some bugs here and there. The update list includes these devices – the Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm), Redmi Note 4X, Mi 6, Mi Note, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi Max 2, Mi 2/2S, Mi 4, Mi 4i, Redmi 2, Redmi 3, Redmi 3S/3X, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm), Redmi Note 3 (Special Edition), Redmi Note 2, the Redmi 4, and the Redmi 4X.

If you are on any MIUI Global STABLE ROM, you will have to download the fastboot ROM for your specific phone (check source link below) and update via fastboot. If you’re on MIUI 8 Global Beta, you can just update over the air (OTA).

Check out the full changelog via the source link below. There are also instructions available for updating your phone via fastboot.

SOURCE: Xiaomi