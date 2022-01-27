When Xiaomi releases new devices in the global arena, that usually means the latest MIUI version is also ready. That’s what’s happening as MIUI 13 is now available for most Xiaomi global devices. A couple of months ago, we said Xiaomi and Redmi phones would be receiving MIUI 13. Key international markets are now ready to receive the latest from Xiaomi that delivers a number of new features and updates. The new MIUI promises to offer longer battery life, smarter processing, higher background process efficiency, and faster storage as described.

New useful features like widgets and features have been added. One of the more important additions is the Liquid Storage. It is a new system-level method of organizing and storing files on devices. It mainly reduces the usual fragmentation caused by frequent read-and-write action.

The method helps and actively manages stored data. Defragmentation efficiency is improved by up to 60%. With fragmentation retain, the device can last longer.

Xiaomi has also added Atomized Memory. It’s an ultra-fine memory management method that enhances RAM efficiency and performance. It can analyze how the apps use memory.

It also divides a RAM’s usage into two: unimportant and important tasks. What it does is close all unimportant tasks so memory is only used for important stuff. This means more apps can run as needed.

Other features of the MIUI 13 include Focused Algorithms and Smart Balance. Focused Algorithms allocates system resources and prioritizes active apps. This results to a more fluid and responsive interface, higher performance, and faster speeds.

Smart Balance tries to find the balance between power consumption and performance, resulting to pmore ower and speed. Extension of battery life by 10% longer is also an advantage. MIUI 13 also adds all-new widgets for better personalization. Notifications and modules can be set in the App Vault. Widget size can be set: 2×1, 2×2, 2×3, 4×2, and 4×4.

Most phones from Xiaomi and Redmi will receive MIUI 13. They are as follows: Mi 11, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 10/Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 JE, Redmi Note 8 (2021), Redmi 10, and Xiaomi Pad 5.