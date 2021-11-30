MIUI 13 will be available soon. MIUI 12 has been around for some time and was already followed by MIUI 12.5. A new version will be released and will be called the MIUI 13. This one will be introduced first with the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series. This release also means other Xiaomi and Redmi phones will also get the update in the coming months. There is no official announcement yet by Xiaomi but some information have been discovered on the Xiaomi 12 series.

The Xiaomi 12 series will be unveiled with MIUI 13. That’s only based on Android 11. Don’t be confused but Xiaomi 12 isn’t coming with Android 12. However, we won’t be surprised if it gets Android 12 soon.

The Android 11-based MIUI 13 on the Xiaomi 12 will be the latest. Specifically, test version V13.0.0.56.RLDCNXM has been sighted, at least, in China.

Apart from the Xiaomi 12 series, other Xiaomi and Redmi phones will also get the update. These phones will get the beta version first: Mi Mix 4, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40, Mi 10S, and Mi 11 Lite 5G. They will also get MIUI 13 Stable with Android 12.

Here is a list of all Redmi and Xiaomi devices eligible for MIUI 13: Mi 10 series, Mi 10T/Mi 10T Pro, Mi 11 series, Xiaomi 11T/Xiaomi 11T Pro/ Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi CIVI, Xiaomi MIX 4, Xiaomi MIX FOLD, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G. Other Redmi and Xiaomi devices will also get the same MIUI 13 update: Mi Note 10 series, Mi 9 series, Mi 9T series, Mi CC 9 series, Redmi 9T/Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 10 series, Redmi 9 series, Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi K30 series, Redmi K40 series, Redmi K20 series, Redmi Note 8 series, Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi Note 8 series, POCO F2/F3 series, POCO X2/POCO X3, POCO M3 series, POCO M2 series, and POCO C3.