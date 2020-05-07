Xiaomi recently released MIUI 12 global beta for Mi, Redmi phones, which promises a lighter and cleaner UI, privacy improvements, and loads of other interesting enhancements. Now the company has started recruiting people in India to test out the MIUI 12 Global ROM. Dubbed the ‘MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program’, users owning Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro can enroll for this testing phase before the final version is released for users.

This pre-release version will of-course have some loopholes, features, and bugs which Xiaomi will fix. Those who want to be beta testers for the exciting new Android skin can join the Telegram group and fill the Google form before May 15 to be eligible for the testing group. Select users who are found to be the most eligible will be chosen for the MIUI 12 testing.

Thereafter, the selected users will get a special OTA update permission which will be communicated in the MIUI 12 Telegram group. The users are also required to sign an NDA to prevent any unauthorized leak of information pertaining to the ROM. Another requirement is to have knowledge of Fastboot flashing and unlocking a bootloader.

One more thing to keep in mind is that if the eligible device is your only daily driver, it’s recommended not to use it for this beta testing mode and wait for the stable update release. Other than the Indian market, global users having Mi 9, Mi 9T, and Mi 9T Pro are also eligible for the program. There’s a separate Google Form to fill for enrolling.