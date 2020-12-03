Xiaomi has been working on MIUI 12 UI since early 2020. Some changes have been leaked before the official launch. It was introduced together with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition. It has since been announced for other Mi and Redmi smartphones from local beta to global beta versions. More stable versions are now ready for some phones like the Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30 5G, and most recently, the POCO F2 Pro. The MIUI 12 Stable update already brings Android 11 to the said phones.

If you own a Mi 10 Pro, you will be happy to know that MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM is ready. Specifically, it’s V12.2.1.0.RJAMIXM. It will be sent over-the-air (OTA) to Mi 10 Pro phones. Check the Updater mobile app or get the ROM packages provided HERE.

MIUI 12’s changelog metions the update is a limited release only for Mi Pilot testers. Some performance and heating issues may be encountered after the update. The device will have to adapt but it may take some time.

The Stable MIUI based on Android 11 delivers updated Android Security Patch but only from September 2020. Expect improved system security and new camera features like AI moonscape functionality and new templates for vlogs. The update now also lets vlogs to be saved as drafts. You may notice new vlog templates and presets for use. They will only be ready from the cloud.