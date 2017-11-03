The Mirabook is coming to gadget town. Well, not before the year ends but some time in March 2018. We first heard about this idea earlier in April as a special project on Indiegogo. The team behind it, Miraxess, will ship the laptop dock to supporters who want to turn their smartphone into a laptop they can use for work.

The Mirabook is more of a laptop dock for phones. It comes complete with a display, keyboard, and touchpad—all the components you need for a working laptop. The “computer” in this Mirabook is actually your smartphone.

The idea is being used once again by Miraxess with the Mira PC Mode for Android. It’s not another hardware but an app that allows a desktop experience even without a dock. Think Samsung DeX minus the dock. You only need a special cable to connect your smartphone to a monitor. To control the device, you also need a Bluetooth-connected keyboard and mouse.

The Mira PC Mode will be out before the Mirabook. We’re looking at a January launch for the Android smartphones free to download but with in-app purchases for premium features. This is an easier and more convenient solution for those who use their phones for work and want to view information on a bigger screen and with a full keyboard to type and be able to do more stuff.

