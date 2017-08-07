So, are you feeling a little bit bored with your Minecraft: Pocket Edition and feel the need for an injection of new skins and excitement? That’s what Mojang has for you, bringing players not just one, not two, not three – ok, four. Four new skin packs! There’s something for everybody here, so you might want to check this out.

First up is the post-apocalyptic Survivors Skin Pack, where civilization has gone to the dogs and everyone must look out for his own. If you’re looking for survivalist skins, this is where you go. And on a totally off tangent idea, how about a skin pack for all you summer types. Bikinis, trunks, floral designs on clothing – the Summer Festival Skin Pack has got everything for your characters’ beach trip.

Also available in the Marketplace is the Kings & Paupers Skin Pack, to give you that medieval vibe. You even get a choice of whether you want to play it rich or poor. Lastly, the Sports! Skin Pack gives you 15 different sporting professions crammed into one awesome skin pack: figure skaters, hockey players, volleyballers, fencers, footballers, gymnasts and more.

And if this is not enough to bring back excitement to your Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang is announcing the INFINITY DUNGEON EX map. This is a map that changes configuration every time you play it. You’ll get challenges galore – parkour, combat, and logic puzzles among others. Check all of these out at the Marketplace.

SOURCE: Mojang