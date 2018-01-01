We love the idea of the New Year being a clean slate for everyone (although, of course, we all know it isn’t really). And probably one of the most common goals or resolutions is to become more attuned to the world, our surroundings, and ourselves. So you will probably be looking for ways to do so, and one of the suggestions would be to meditate. What do you know, there is an app to help you with that? In fact, there are several apps out there that can teach you and guide you in your meditating journey.

Aura: Mindfulness & Happiness

If you can only spare around 3 minutes every day for your meditation sessions, don’t beat yourself up over it. Sometimes, that is all it takes for you to get in the zone and start your day afresh. And the Aura: Mindfulness & Happiness app understands that and tries to give you the best 3 minute meditation that you at the moment. You can choose how you’re feeling and then it will give you a session that can help you out. It also uses artificial intelligence technology, so the more that you use it and the more that you rate it, the more it will understand you and be able to give you more “customized” meditations. The app also has a mood tracker so that you will be able to see your patterns and better understand yourself through this process. It will also help you see how you’re improving in a visual manner. And if you need help sleeping, the app also has relaxing sounds and music for your unguided meditations. Aura can work for those who are just starting to get into meditation. The premium subscription costs around $100 per year.

Calm: Meditate, Sleep, Relax

Calm is a popular app not just among beginners, but also those who are into “hard-core” meditation, since it has programs that will cater to both. You can choose from lengths of 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 minutes, depending on what time you actually have or need for meditation. The topics that the app has include managing stress, deep sleep, self-esteem, loving-kindness, walking meditation, etc. The app also now has a 10-minute daily program that you can do when you wake up to ease you into your day or for before you go to sleep. And again, if you’re having trouble sleeping, it has “adult bedtime stories” that can help you fall asleep, but whether it’s from relaxation or boredom, we can’t really say. You can also choose to do breathing exercises, unguided timed meditation or open-ended meditation, in case that’s what you need at the moment. Premium subscription is a bit steep at $12.99 per month, but you get a lot more content of course.

Daily Meditation

If you want a simpler mediation app that will give you ideas on how to incorporate meditation into your daily life, with tips and tricks, tutorials, helpful information, and of course guided meditation, then this app may be for you. You can even incorporate any of the eight mindfulness bells available into your session so that if your mind wanders, it can bring your attention. If you want to have music, then you can also add some in the background to help you relax or concentrate more. There are 12 free sessions but if you purchase the full version (just $3.99), you get more content of course.

Headspace: Guided Meditation and Mindfulness

The co-founder of the app, Andy Puddicombe, is a former monk, so he probably knows a thing or two about meditation. He becomes your sort of “coach” in this app if you’re a beginner. They also have a Basics Pack that you can try out, which has all the essential things you need to know if you’re starting out in this journey. After that, you can move on to the other packs available, some free, some as in-app purchases, like Happiness, Health, Brave, Work and Performance, Sports, Students, and others. If you also want to get the younger ones into meditation, they have a Headspace for Kids pack. If you’re not in the mood for going through entire packs, they also have Singles exercises that you can do in the middle of the day or when you need it. You need to subscribe to $12.99 per month if you want to have access to all of that.

Insight Timer

We talked a bit about this app in our Apps for your 2018 Goals post, but this is another popular one that you might want to try out. They have a pretty extensive library of more than 8,000 mediations on such a wide range of more than 500 topics (including getting through recovery and addictions) and you can be guided by more than a thousand meditation teachers that have their content on the app. You can also choose the length of your meditations from as quick as 1 minute to more than 30 minutes. You can choose from either the length, the practices (mindfulness, visualization, sound, etc), the origins (sciences, concepts, traditions), and the teachers, if you already know or like specific ones. Plus they have also built a community, in case you want to meet people who are on the same journey as you are or are also more knowledgeable when it comes to mindfulness and mental health. If you want to have the sessions on off-line mode, they have a $2.99/month subscription.

The Mindfulness App

If you’re a newbie to this whole thing, the app gives you a five day guided practice and introduction to the whole idea of meditation and mindfulness. Just like most of the other apps, you can choose the length and topic of your sessions. This one has an added bonus of letting you customize your session with guided introductions and bells that you can use throughout the session. You can also get meditation reminders and mindful notices throughout your day so you can be both focused and mindfully rested even when at work or whatever you’re doing. The premium subscription, at $9.99 per month, gets you more courses and single meditations, as well as offline access.

Stop Breathe & Think: Meditate

This app has a lot of the features that most apps we featured have: mediation guide, guided meditations, self-meditation timer, topics to choose from, etc. But it majorly focuses on stress and anxiety, which are two reasons why people actually turn to meditation. There are of course other topics too like depression, compassion, self healing, etc, but these two are what you would call the app’s expertise. You also get to see your daily streaks and also you have a mood tracker if that is something you need.