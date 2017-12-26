Christmas is all but over (well for those who celebrate Christmas, that is) and now we put all our attention towards celebrating (or mourning) the end of 2017 and crafting all our 2018 goals and resolutions. Before apps, we had to go and do all of it on our own, but now that almost everything has an app for that, there are tons that you can use for whatever it is that you want to improve about yourself in the coming year.

First things first, write them down and include actionable points so that you know what you’re supposed to do the rest of the year. There are tons of apps you can use to lay out your specific goals and resolutions, like Evernote, OneNote, Google Docs, Todoist, Trello and if you’re more visual, you can use Pinterest, Instagram, and even Google Images.

And now for the apps that you can use to help you achieve your specific goals for 2018.

Learning a new language

While Duolingo is probably king of the language learning apps out there, there are also others that you can choose from. HelloTalk is useful for those who prefer learning through speaking, as it is actually a whole community of language learners. You learn by chatting and exchanging audio messages with native speakers and you can do it through free audio and video calls. You also get to experience Language translation, transliteration, grammar correction, text to voice, and voice recognition. Babbel meanwhile has interactive courses for 14 different languages, although you’ll only get 40 free lessons and then subscribe to get more. You have listening, writing, reading, and speaking exercises which you can download for later offline study. If you prefer the more gamification style of learning, then Memrise might be the app for you. The learning style that it employs is through funny or bizarre association with words, and even uses memes to help you remember your vocabulary words.

Becoming healthier

When you aim to become healthier, it’s not just about losing weight or even tracking your activities. There are tons of apps to help you do that, from your phone’s native apps to apps from various fitness trackers and wearables. Here are other apps that can help you fix those health problems you’re experiencing (but as always, best to consult a doctor if it’s something seemingly serious).

If sleep is your concern, you have Sleep Cycle, an alarm clock that analyzes your sleep and wakes you up at the optimum time, which is your lightest sleeping phase. It uses your phone’s accelerometer to monitor your movements and then goes off during a 30-minute window that ends at your set alarm time.

If your goal is to eat healthier, My Fitness Pal can help you track what you’re eating, specifically if you’re counting calories. It has one of the biggest food databases (and even has some local ones) with more than 5 million entries. You can also connect it to popular fitness apps like Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung Health, etc. There are a lot of testimonials about there about people who’ve lost weight because they’re more conscious about what they eat.

If your goal is to exercise your brain every once in a while, you can try out Lumosity, a brain training app for your core cognitive abilities, including memory, attention, and reasoning. With more than 30 brain games available, the app was developed by scientists and experienced designers so it’s both analytical and fun.

If you want to quit smoking, the app Quit Smoking uses self-hypnosis to help you relax and curb your desire to smoke, all by listening to the Sean Connery-sounding hypnotherapist on your headphones.

If you want to manage your stress, use Insight Timer every morning, in the middle of a busy day, or at night before you sleep. The app has more than 8,000 guided meditations available and you can choose different topics like help with sleeping, creativity, dealing with anxiety, helping with addiction, etc. You can listen to as short as 3-minute meditations to longer ones that can last 30 minutes.

Become more financially responsible

There are tons of budgeting apps out there, but if you need something that will actually, literally save your money, Digit is the app for you (well, if you’re in a region that supports it). You connect it to your bank account and it will look at your spending habits to determine how much you can save every month and then automatically transfers that amount of money to a secure Digit account. Usually it’s somewhere between $5-$50 a month, and it promises to not push you into an overdraft. Some might find it a bit scary, but some might say there’s not much risk involved.

Developing a new habit

Some say it takes 21 days or 2 months to develop a new habit and make it automatic. HabitBull or Habit Tracker is an app that can help you keep track of all the new habits you’re trying to do every day (or every week, the timings are customizable), whether it’s to stop biting your nails, drink less alcohol, give a compliment a day, read more books, etc. You can create one calendar for each of the habits you’re trying to start and you get a streak counter and percentage for every successful one that you cultivate.