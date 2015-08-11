Cortana is still scheduled to be released for Android but before its official launch, Microsoft is doing its best to test the app and fix whatever bugs or issues that may be encountered. It’s not even a month after the beta testing program was introduced unofficially to a select group of Android users in the United States and then leaked, and the software giant is already announcing an update.

The personal voice assistant is expected to work on Android devices as it does on Windows 10. In fact, it really works similarly with the desktop version from the features to the user interface. With the update, Android users can now set Cortana as the default personal assistant. The home button shortcut usually opens Google Now on an Android device but now, you can set it to open the Cortana app as default.

Cortana for Android will work the same as on Windows 10 and as with other digital voice assistants. You can request the app to search for important information like news, sports results, or weather report. The app can also set reminders for you.

The Cortana for Android which was leaked last month was the BETA version. Some early testers said that it’s working good already—even running better than on Windows 10. We don’t know how true is that but people anticipating for this app must be delighted to know that Cortana is almost ready and good to go for the whole Android community.

