Microsoft has officially announced the Surface Duo 2. The follow-up to the original Surface Duo hybride phone-tablet will be available in the market soon with a more affordable price and more advanced specs and design. It doesn’t mean the first-gen Surface Duo will be discontinued. The software giant has made known its commitment to roll out a major OS update later this year. It means Android 11 will finally be available since the device was released only with Android 10.

There is no public announcement or confirmation but a spokesperson from Microsoft shared the good news with our source and said: “We remain committed to providing updates to Surface Duo, and we’re working to bring Android 11 to existing customers before the end of this year.”

While other OEMs are already working on Android 11, Microsoft only has Android 11 for the Surface Duo. That’s better than nothing. As for the Surface Duo 2, it already runs on Android 11 out of the box. It’s not clear if it will receive Android 12 soon.

The release will happen just before the end of 2021. Microsoft Surface Duo users are only waiting for Android 11 update. It will happen.

If you own the original Surface Duo, this is good news for you. If you’ve been planning to get this Android device from Microsoft, you may consider the Surface Duo 2 which is better in many ways. It comes with larger screens and more advanced specs and features.

The phone-tablet boasts Dual PixelSense Fusion displays, 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB onboard storage, and a 4449mAh dual battery. Other features include 23W USB-C power supply, 12MP selfie camera, and a triple camera setup (12MP primary + 12MP telephoto + 16MP ultra-wide).