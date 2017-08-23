Micromax is a name you can trust when it comes to Android devices especially if you live in India. The brand has been around since 2010, releasing a number of Android phones in the country and even venturing in other places like Russia, Romania, and to some European markets. We haven’t heard from the company lately but the last one we remember was the Canvas Tab 4G almost a year ago. Now the company is releasing a new phone officially called as the Micromax Canvas Infinity.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity is a new smartphone that boasts of a large screen with 18:9 infinity display, a 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, 13MP rear camera, 16MP front-facing shooter, and a 2900mAh battery. One of the main selling points of this budget-friendly smartphone is the wide screen that is ideal for watching videos and capturing images.

This Amazon India exclusive phone also refers to the display as Full Vision so you can say it’s like the LG G6 or the Samsung Galaxy S8 with its Infinity Display. It’s only a mid-range phone with a Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB built-in storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion. When it comes to imaging, the 13MP main camera delivers PDAF and f2.0 aperture while the 16MP front-facing camera comes with a Real Time Bokeh feature and soft flash.

The Canvas Infinity phone runs Android Nougat OS out of the box and is powered by a 2900mAh battery. Feel free to pre-register HERE but product availability will begin on September 1 for only INR 9999 which is about $155.

SOURCE: Amazon