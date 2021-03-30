More Xiaomi phones are available. The Chinese OEM has announced the Mi 11 Ultra delivering the “pinnacle in smartphone photography”. It is a follow-up to the Mi 11 phone that was introduced back in December. For the global launch, Xiaomi has also unveiled the Mi 11i, Mi 11 Lite, and the Mi 11 Lite 5G. These three phones may not be as premium as the Ultra variant but they are powerful enough. The Mi 11i already comes with a 108MP main camera. The trio will be available in key markets soon–definitely under $1,000.

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Let’s start with the Xiaomi Mi 11i. This phone can also be considered as a premium flagship device with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and E4 AMOLED screen. Like the Mi 11 Ultra, this one also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is slightly souped-down at 4520mAh.

The phone also boasts dual speakers and Dolby Atmos, ARM Cortex-X1 core, UFS 3.1 flash memory, LPDDR5, and WiFi 6. This may be frequently compared to the Mi 11 Ultra because of the similarities in specs and features but this one only comes with a 6.67-inch flat screen display. It comes in a glass body that is 7.88mm thick. The fingerprint scanner is on one side for a better grip.

Other important features of the Xiaomi Mi 11i include the 360Hz touch sampling rate (max), 360° light sensing technology support, 8192 levels of brightness, and in-built ambient light sensor. When it comes to imaging, there’s the 108MP triple camera system and Audio Zoom.

Price tags read EUR 649 and EUR 699 ($761,$820) for the 8+128GB and 8+256GB variants. Available in Cosmic Black, Frosty White, and Celestial Silver.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite 5G

The rumored Mi 11 Lite turns out to be true. It’s not exclusive to India but for other key markets as well.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite come with almost flagship specs but in a more stylish and lightweight packaging. They are affordable but comes with the benefit of high-end phones.

The display is slightly smaller at 6.55-inches compared to the Mi 11i. It’s an AMOLED display with 10-bit TrueColor support, DCI-P3 color gamut, high color accuracy and retention, and HDR10+. Refresh and touch sampling rates are at 90Hz and 240Hz.

Vivid sound can also be expected with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless and dual speakers. As described, the flagship-level performance is made possible by the Qualcomm processors: Snapdragon 780G 5G for the Mi 11 Lite 5G and Snapdragon 732G for the Mi 11 Lite (non-5G).

For better gaming sessions, the LiquidCool technology will definitely help. Both variants run on a 4250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging tech.

The Mi 11 Lite is available in “yummy” colors: Peach Pink, Bubblegum Blue, and Boba Black. The Mi 11 Lite 5G is also ready in Citrus Yellow, Mint Green, and Truffle Black.

When it comes to pricing, the Mi 11 Lite 5G starts at EUR 369 ($433) for the 6GB + 128GB. There is also an 8GB + 128GB model. The Mi 11 Lite is more affordable at EUR 299 ($350) with 6GB of RAM with 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. The phones will be ready from official Xiaomi channels and retail stores.