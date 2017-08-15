Yesterday, thousands of Pokemon GO trainers in Japan were able to add the rare and mighty Mewtwo to their Pokedexes at the Pokemon GO Stadium Event in Yokohama, Japan. That should make Pokemon GO trainers around a bit jealous that what is possibly the ultimate Legendary Pokemon has been made available only there. Don’t worry, Niantic has got your back. Sort of.

Niantic will be bringing the Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo to the rest of Pokemon GO trainers all over the world via what they call Exclusive Raids. This is a bit like your Legendary Raid, but with a few caveats. First, the Exclusive Raid is “invite only”, which means it will only be the trainers who get the invite who are eligible to enter the Exclusive Raid Battles that will periodically appear in gyms all over the world.

How does one get the invite? Well, trainers who have successfully completed a raid (which means defeating the Raid Boss) at the Gym where the Exclusive Raid Battle will be taking place are in pole position to get invites. These invitations will include advance warning of when the Exclusive Raid will take place, giving them time to coordinate with other Trainers before taking on Mewtwo.

So there you go, the moment in Pokemon GO that you’ve been waiting for. It makes sense that Mewtwo will only be made available to those actively participating in Legendary Raids, because you might actually need your Zapdos, Articuno, Moltres, and Lugia to beat Mewtwo anyways. So get going with those Legendary Raids, because this will be rolling out soon.

VIA: SlashGear