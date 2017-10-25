In September, Vimeo acquired Livestream. Just a month after, we’re now seeing the first product they’re putting out after the transition. This is the Mevo Plus livestreaming camera, which aims to give you an easier time putting out great-looking streaming videos over social media.

The Mevo Plus is an improvement from its predecessor, the Mevo camera. The improvements are nice – the same Sony 4K camera sensor with electronic image stabilization now comes with a new WiFi chip, Bluetooth 4.1 support and 2×2 MIMO antennas. This extends the wireless range of the Mevo Plus to 100 feet from 20 feet using the first generation Mevo.

The quality in the Mevo Plus lies in its software tools, where you can use up to 9 “virtual camera” views from just on Mevo Plus camera. The magic is that it cuts the 4K video to 1080p sections, giving you different views. And you can even leave the Mevo Plus to do this on autopilot, allowing it to choose the best views during a livestreaming session. You can access all of these features via Mevo’s Android app.

The Mevo Plus can obviously stream to a Vimeo Live account, but it can also use other platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Periscope, and Twitter. The Mevo Plus is now available at USD$499.99, while the first generation Mevo gets a price cut to USD$299.99.

VIA: SlashGear