Another day, another leak. The CES 2018 may be over but the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain means more new rumors and leaks will be published ahead of the tech event. Over at Weibo, we saw a couple of images that show the next Meizu phone. The phone is said to be the Meizu M6s which is an improved variant of the Meizu M6 which was introduced in September.

We don’t have any idea about the phone yet but we’re looking forward to its January 17 debut. It’s not even the MWC 2018 but Meizu is launching a new phone. The promo materials have already leaked indicating the device will boast an 18:9 display screen, 14nm Exynos 7872 processor, and fingerprint scanner found on the side. Some features may be the same as the Meizu M6 including a 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP selfie shooter, 5.7-inch screen, HD+ 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, 3GB RAM, and 32GGB or 64GB built-in storage. The processor will be upgraded to a 2.0 GHz hexa-core Samsung Exynos CPU and Mali-G71 MP GPU while battery will be 3000mAh.

As with previous Meizu smartphones, this one will run on the Flyme OS based on Android 7.0 Nougat. No word on availability and pricing yet but we’ll let you know soon. Tomorrow is D-Day for Meizu so let’s see.

VIA: Weibo