After the Meizu M6 Note comes the M6. Well, the Meizu M6 should have come first but the Chinese OEM revealed the Note variant ahead of the basic model. The new smartphone has just been made official–complete with a 5.2-inch screen with HD resolution, 1.5Ghz octa-core Mediatek MT6750 processor, 16GB or 32GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing cam, and a 3070mAh battery. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS topped by Flyme 6.0 UI.

The Meizu M6 is available in four colors: Electric Light Blue, Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Moonlight Silver. On the front is a fingerprint sensor for security. When it comes to mobile imaging, the Meizu phone boasts of the ArcSoft advanced picture processing, RGBW technology, and dual-tone flash. The selfie camera has an 8MP sensor with ƒ/2.0 aperture and the same ArcSoft program.

The metallic finish is very much evident, giving that sleek and premium look. The phone looks classy and at the same feel good in the hand. The battery is large enough for a mid-range Android phone to last a full day on a single charge with basic gaming and multimedia use.

Pre-orders for the phone have opened in China but it will be available beginning September 25. Price is set at CNY 699 which is a little over a hundred bucks.

SOURCE: Meizu