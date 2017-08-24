People say that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a close rival in either the Apple iPhone 8 or the LG V30. We agree because the three will be within the premium flagship category. But for those who want something as powerful and yet still within budget, Chinese OEM Meizu has the M6 Note. It may not be as high-specced but the features are good enough with its 5.5-inch screen with Full HD resolution display, a fingerprint scanner on the home button, dual camеra setup, and dual-tone 4-LED flash.

The Meizu M6 Note runs a Snapdragon 625 processor by Qualcomm. It’s no SD835 but any M-series phone is known to deliver great performance for its price. This may be the first international Meizu device to include a Snapdragon chipset and it is expected to perform well. The dual camera setup is also a first for the Meizu M line. It includes a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter. There is a Bokeh effect you can easily select. Making it a winner is the fast 0.03-second Dual PD focus, custom camera algorithms from

The dual camera setup is also a first for the Meizu M line. It includes a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary shooter. There is a Bokeh effect you can easily select. Making it a winner is the fast 0.03-second Dual PD focus, custom camera algorithms from Arcsoft, as well as, and multi-frame noise reduction to assist in low-light environments.

Other specs of the smartphone include 3GB or 4GB RAM, max of 64GB onboard storage, Adreno 506 GPU, 4G LTE connectivity, dual-frequency Wi-Fi support, and a large 4000 mAh battery. The phone also includes the mCharge fast charging technology so you can quickly juice up the device.

Together with the M6 Note, Meizu has also rolled out the EP52 as a new pair of Bluetooth sports headset. It shows a unique design and offers high-quality sound, heavy bass, lightness, comfort, and non-stop audio listening up to eight hours.

You can get the Meizu M6 Note in three color variants: Black, Blue, or Gold. Three storage versions will be ready:

• 3GB RAM with 16GB storage – CNY1,099 ($164)

• 3GB RAM with 32 GB storage- CNY1,299 ($194)

• 4GB RAM with 64 GB storage- CNY1,699 ($254)

SOURCE: Meizu