Zhuhai, Guangdong-based Meizu is one of the silent Chinese OEMs out there. Despite harping ever so slightly in the smartphone market – the company has some exciting flagship offerings. After surprisingly announcing a pair of high-end phones in the 17 series – notably the Meizu 17 and 17 pro – last year, the smartphone maker has now announced its new flagship handsets in the Meizu 18 series in China. The two new smartphones come with Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro moniker and feature some top-notch specs.

The first in the pair, the Meizu 18 is powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC, it features a 6.2-inch sAMOLED E4 display that’s curved on all four sides. The 120Hz screen offers 20:9 aspect ratio and a picture resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels; it also supports HDR10+. The phone has a punch-hole front camera featuring 20MP selfie camera.

Featuring an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner – that works with wet hands – the Meizu 18 has a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 36W fast charging. The handset comes with a triple camera setup on the back that comprises 64MP main shooter with Sony IMX682 lens, 16MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

The bigger and bolder of the two, Meizu 18 Pro has 6.7-inch sAMOLED E4 curved display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The Meizu 18 Pro also draws its power from Snapdragon 888 processor paired to 12GB of LPPDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, which is the same configuration that Meizu 18 comes in.

The larger Meizu 18 Pro also has a better 4,500mAh battery which supports 40W wireless/wired fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. In the punch-hole setting on the display the phone features 44MP Samsung GH1 selfie camera, while on the back there is a quad-cam module comprising primary camera with 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor and f/1.9 lens, 32MP Sony ultra-wide lens with 130-degree field of view, 8MP telephoto, and a 3D ToF camera. Meizu Pro is capable of shooting videos in 8K resolution.

Both the phones are up for pre-order and will go on sale in China starting March 8. Meizu 18 is made available in white, blue, and purple colors starting at CNY 4,399 (approx. $680); the Meizu 18 Pro drops purple shade for the better of gray and it starts at CNY 4,999 ($770), while top of the line Meizu 18 Pro with 12 + 256GB will retail for CNY 5,999 ($930).