Meizu 17 series is official now as the Zhuhai, Guangdong-based Company has announced two new flagship-level phones for the Chinese market. Earlier it was believed that Meizu is going to reveal one smartphone but they’ve surprised everyone with two phones which give buyers more options. Carrying Meizu’s signature design language, Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro have the new trending punch-hole camera on the front.

Design and display

Both the devices have the CoF packaging technology which minimizes the screen-to-body ratio. This makes the lower bezel just 3.3 mm thick. The total screen-to-body ratio is also impressive at 92.2%.

These models have a 6.6-inch custom Samsung super AMOLED display (2340×1080 resolution @ 391ppi) coming at 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Also, there’s support for 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The screen refresh rate is at 90Hz which is becoming a norm in 2020 phones barring the odd exception of Redmi K30 Pro.

Hardware specification

The devices will be powered by 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 5G chipset with support for SA/NSA 5G. Also, both Meizu 17 and 17 Pro have a minimum of 8GB RAM onboard with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Another similarity is the 4500mAh battery with 30W Super mCharge fast charging technology that promises 56% power in just half an hour. The only difference in the processing power is the LPDDR5 RAM in Meizu 17 Pro.

Camera modules

There are some common features and some differences in the quad-camera setup for these devices. Both Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro have a 64MP Sony IMX686 (f/1.8) primary camera, a 12MP (f/1.9) portrait camera, and a 5MP dedicated (f/1.9) macro camera. For clicking selfies there’s a 20MP (f/2.2 aperture) camera with a pixel size of 0.8-micron.

The difference is that Meizu 17 Pro comes with an 8MP f/2.4 79mm telephoto camera and a Sony IMX616 32MP ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2 aperture) camera lens that captures amazing 129° wide shots. On the other hand, Meizu 17 has a 118° 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP (f/1.9) macro camera.

Meizu 17 Pro also features Samsung S5K33D 3D depth-sensing camera which makes hardware-level portrait blur possible. Even video uses this depth-sensing camera for some amazing samples while recording. It also adds unique features to the phone like 3D wallpapers and AR tools. This gives the Meizu 17 Pro certain advantages over its sibling.

Colors, pricing, and availability

The standard Meizu version will come in black, dark green, and white colors. The Meizu 17 Pro would, however, feature premium ceramic body in white, black, and light green colors. The smartphones will go on sale in China from May 11 but availability in other parts of the world is still unknown.

The variants are going to be priced depending on the RAM and storage combo chosen. Meizu 17 8GB + 128GB ROM would retail for approximately $520 and the 8GB + 256GB storage variant at $565. On the other hand, Meizu 17 Pro 8GB + 128GB ROM model will be is priced at about $600 and the 12GB + 128GB storage option for $660.