Just like many other smartphone manufacturers, Meizu has also been pushing back the launch date for its forthcoming flagship over the past few days. The dust now seems to settle on a definite date. The flagship Meizu 17 will be officially launched in China on May 8. Meizu 17 could, as learned previously, launch as part of the Meizu 17 series including another model. The second handset allegedly called the Meizu 17 Pro.

Announced through a Weibo post, which informs that the countdown to May 8 has started. It also reveals that Meizu will be sharing information regarding the handset every day to the scheduled day of the announcement. This means before the official release, we will have almost all facets of the Meizu 17 in black and white.

For those who are unaware, Meizu was one of the first OEMs to announce that its next flagship handset would feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC, right after the chipset was revealed by Qualcomm back in December 2019. Meizu 17 is possibly the flagship in discussion – so, we expect the smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 865 processor. It is the same processor that brings a more intuitive and responsive experience to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

From what we know so far about the Meizu 17, it will feature 5G cellular connectivity and have an ultra-thin bezel (almost 100 percent screen-to-body ratio) providing maximum real estate. A 32-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera could be stationed in the upper right corner of the alleged 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The front cam will standout with a green battery indicating circle around it.

The phone is expected to feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel telephoto, and 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash ring in the center. Scheduled to run Android 10 out of the box, Meizu 17 could feature 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. A USB Type-C port will be included.

Additionally, the Meizu 17 will have an in-screen fingerprint scanner, could roll out with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage or 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage. If previously circulating information is to be considered, Meizu 17 will feature 3,999 Yuan (approximately $560) price tag. Given the features, it is not going to be a bad bargain.