When a phone nears its launch date and you have a manufacturer maintaining secrecy around it, the rumor mill turns faster than ever. Such is the case with Meizu 17 series smartphones scheduled for launch this month, tentative date April 15. Meizu 17 flagship is currently one of the most awaited phones in China, there have been various reports doing rounds on the internet about its specs et al, but Meizu has preferred to remain mum and there’s nothing official to say.

Recently, two probable Meizu 17 series model numbers were spotted on the Chinese 3C certification website. The leaked image reveals Meizu M081Q and Meizu M081M models, which are 5G enabled phones featuring up to 30W fast charging. The image also suggests of a USB power adapter model number UP1030 with 5VDC 3A or 10VDC 3A output.

In related news, reports have previously claimed that Meizu 17 5G would be accompanied by a Pro model – a leak of two models in the certification hint at a possibility. Similarly, in leaked photos, the phone appeared in a white-colored rear with horizontal quad-camera setup featuring 64-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel telephoto, and 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash ring in the center. On the front is a 32-megapixel round camera with green battery indicator around it.

Other information floating reveals Meizu 17 to flaunt a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 370ppi density and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will have an ultra-thin bezel – expectedly a screen-to-body ratio of almost 100 percent. It will run on Android 10 and will be powered by a powerful Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor.

For binge-watchers, the smartphone would have a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, USB Type-C port and Bluetooth 5.1. Sporting an in-screen fingerprint scanner, the Meizu 17 flagship could roll out with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage or 12GB RAM, 256GB storage. It is expected to retail for a starting price of CNY 3,999 (approximately $560).