Three new Meizu phones have just been added to the Chinese OEM’s line of Android smartphones–the Meizu 16, Meizu V8, and the Meizu X8. We have three more options on mid-range devices. Just last month, the company unveiled the Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus. The Meizu X8 was earlier pictured with a notch design while Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus renders appeared online before the official launch. The Chinese mobile market is always open so these are very much welcome. Depending on your needs and budget, choose from any of the three Meizu phones.

MEIZU 16X



The Meizu 16X follows the Meizu 16 and 16 Plus. It can now be pre-ordered from Meizu with release date on the 26th of September. It is cheaper compared to the other Meizu 16 models with a CNY 2,100 price tag. That’s about $305 in the US for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model. The 128GB version costs CNY 2,400 ($350). If the storage capacity isn’t enough, a microSD card slot is available. This one features an in-display fingerprint reader.

Color options include Black, White, and Gold. As for the specs, the Meizu 16X comes equipped with a 6-inch AMOLED screen, 1080p resolution, 20MP selfie shooter, 12+20MP rear camera setup, and a 3000mAh battery.

MEIZU V8



The Meizu V8 has a smaller screen at 5.7-inches with an 18:9 aspect ratio. This entry-level device also has the V8 Pro version. Don’t be fooled by the ‘Pro’ in the name because the V8 phones are still budget phones at such low prices of CNY 800 and CNY 1,100 ($115 and $160).

The phone comes equipped with a 5.7-inch, 720 x 1440 resolution, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450nits brightness, and 3200mAh or 3100mAh (Pro) battery. The Meizu V8 runs on MediaTek MT6739 and 3GB RAM plus 32GB onboard storage. The Meizu V8 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory.

When it comes to imaging, the Meizu V8 has a 5MP f/1.9 selfie shooted and a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 lens. The V8 Pro has a dual 12 and 5MP camera setup and 5MP f1/9 selfie camera with face unlock. Both phones have a rear fingerprint scanner.

MEIZU X8



The Meizu X8 mid-range phone is available in White, Blue, and Black. Features include a larger 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen, 2220 x 1080 Full HD+ resolution, Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB built-in storage, dual 12 MP f/1.9 + 5MP rear camera system, 20MP selfie cam with f/2.0 aperture and Portrait mode, Face AE face unlock, and a 3210 mAh battery. Price tag reads $234.

SOURCE: Meizu (1),(2),(3)