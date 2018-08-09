Meizu has been prepping the Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus. We knew the two would be arriving soon but not today when we’re anticipating for another big device from the top South Korean tech giant. Before the Galaxy Note 9 is announced, here are two Meizu smartphones being added to your list of new Android devices. Actually, this is really a surprise because the Meizu 15 phones were officially launched only last April. Those are quick follow-up models to months-old devices considered as flagship models.

The Meizu 16 flagship series is said to be available starting August 20. Price listed is ¥2698 which is around $242. The Meizu 16 Plus is ¥3198 which is around $290. The two phones can be availed on the Meizu website. You can choose from either the Quiet Night Black or Mountain White version in any of these three memory variants: 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB, or 8GB RAM/128GB. The Meizu 16 Plus is ready with bigger storage capacities: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM plus 128GB, and 8GB RAM with 256GB memory.

When it comes to other features, the screen sizes of the two are different: 6-inches and 6.5-inches. The bezels are really small at 1.175mm. Making the two clear winners are the under display fingerprint reader.

The bigger Meizu 16 Plus boasts a Super AMOLED screen, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, over 90% screen to body ratio, dual 12MP and 20MP rear cameras (OIS and telephoto), 6-LED ring flash, 20MP selfie shooter, Snapdragon 845 processor, auto HDR, AI camera, and a 3570mAh battery. The Meizu 16 comes equipped with a 1080p+ Super AMOLED display, 3010mAh battery, stereo speaker setup, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

We can say these are mid-range flagships because of the prices and specs. Compared to other Android phones with almost the same specs from top OEMs, the Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus are decent and affordable enough.

Meizu 16 Plus Prices:

• 6GB RAM/128GB – CNY 3,200 ($470 / €400)

• 8GB RAM/128GB – CNY 3,500 ($510 / €440)

• 8GB RAM/56GB – CNY 4,000 ($585 / €500)

Meizu 16 Prices:

• 6GB RAM/64GB – CNY 2,700 ($395 / €340)

• 6GB RAM/128GB – CNY 3,000 ($440 / €380)

• 8GB RAM/128GB – CNY 3,300 ($485 / €420)

SOURCE: Meizu (1),(2),(3)