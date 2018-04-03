Even before the year started, the Meizu 15 Plus was leaked with dual rear cameras. More images were made public again before the official launch. The phone has been sighted again but we have yet to hear about the phone formally and officially. We have a feeling Meizu will unveil the device anytime soon as new hands-on images emerge online. The Meizu 15 and the 15 Plus are definitely lined up for the mobile market in China. Looking at the photos, we can see the dual camera setup and a ring flash design.

What makes the Meizu 15 series is that the company is celebrating its 15th year in the tech business. Meizu began in 2003 and to mark the special milestone, the brand is rolling out new flagship smartphones. The Meizu 15 and Meizu 15 Plus are different from the Meizu E3 that is also expected to be released in China.

The Meizu 15 duo will be premium offerings with the following specs and features: large full-screen display, vertical dual rear cameras, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and Samsung Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. We noted a March release before but it’s now April. We have no idea what Meizu is waiting for but we’re positive an announcement will be made soon.

VIA: MyDrivers