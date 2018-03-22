The rest of the month may be all about anticipating for the next flagship from from other OEMs. We’re looking forward to Huawei’s unveiling of the P20 and HTC with the U12. There’s also Meizu and the company has just released the E3 phone. We saw the specs of the Meizu E3 last week and now we’ve got the official images, specs, features, and more details. This phone boasts an 18:9 display, 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage.

The Meizu E3 comes equipped with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 636 processor, Adreno 509 GPU, 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage, 3300mAh battery, fast charging tech, and side fingerprint sensor that is always on. When it comes to imaging, the there’s a dual rear camera system with 12MP Sony IMX362 and 20MP Sony IMX350 and Dual-Pixel autofocus. There’s phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and dual-tone flash.

The components are crammed inside a metal body. The phone runs Android 7.1.2 covered by Flyme OS 7 on top. It will be out for pre-order in China starting on Monday, March 26. Shipping will commence on the 31st. Pricing starts at CNY 1,799 ($285) for the 64GB model. The 128GB variant is a bit expensive at CNY 1,999 ($315). Color options include Blue, Black, or Champagne Gold.

