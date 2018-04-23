Earlier this month, we saw hands-on images of the Meizu 15 and Meizu 15 Plus shared online. We’ve been anticipating for the arrival of the pair and over the weekend, the Chinese OEM finally revealed the new phones. The two even arrived with a Lite version so the company now has, not just two, but three new offerings. Officially, they are called the Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Plus, and the Meizu 15 Lite. The trend now seems to reveal flagship phones either in pairs or trio.

Starting with the Meizu 15, this entry-level smartphone boasts a 5.46-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution, Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and a 3000 mAh capacity. When it comes to imaging, there are the dual 12MP + 20MP rear cameras with 2x telephoto lens and a 20 MP selfie camera with OIS. There’s also the ring flash again which is already an old feature from Meizu phones but now comes with six LEDs.

As for the bigger Meizu 15 Plus, most of the specs are the same except for the 5.95-inch screen with QHD resolution, 6GB RAM, and Exynos 8895 chipset with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU. There’s no notch on the new Meizu phones but the bezels are very small at 1.175mm. Storage options are the same at either 64GB or 128GB. There is no microSD card slot so we suggest you go for the one with larger storage capacity. The imaging sensors and cameras are same with the Meizu 15 but this one now comes with both OIS and EIS stabilization. The 3.5mm headphone jack is still there on both phones.

The Meziu 15 Lite is obviously the watered-down version of the two. It has the same size as the Meizu 15 but it’s only an LTPS LCD screen. Resolution is 1080p+. Other specs include 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Snapdragon 626 processor, a 12MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture, 3000 mAh battery, and the same 20MP selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android topped by the latest Flyme UI v7.0 which comes with a number of improvements and features. You will notice some AI features such as gesture control.

Design-wise, all three phones look similar to one another. Meizu 15 will be sold in Blue, Gold, White, and Black for 2499 rmb in China ($397). The bigger Meizu 15 Plus will cost 2999 rmb ($477) while the basic Meizu 15 lite will only be 1699 rmb ($270).

VIA: Flyme

SOURCE: Meizu