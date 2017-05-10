Not to be confused with Meizu, there is a brand known as Meitu. It’s another Chinese tech company that comes up with new Android smartphones like the Meitu T8 with its Dual Pixel Selfie camera and the Meitu M8. We also remember the filter app that was reportedly sending selfies to China. The issue died down a bit when the brand explained reasoning behind the photo app permissions.

Meitu has just announced a special edition of the M8 phone that we’re certain the millennial will love. There’s a Sailor Moon edition of the Meitu M8 that offers the same selfie-centric features backed by artificial intelligence. Meitu describes the M8 as a ‘photography robot; that that takes advantage of AI and augmented reality (AR).

The Meitu M8 can detect faces and can automatically enhance them. Beautification is the name of the game and Meitu definitely knows how to capture great selfies and make you feel prettier. It can even detect backgrounds and can blur them when necessary.

To be more specific, the phone can identify face shapes, light exposure, portrait sizes, hair color, and skin tone. The phone definitely knows how to beautify the user so you don’t have any excuse not to pose a photo worthy of a magazine cover.

Meitu will release 10,000 units of special edition M8. If the Sailor Moon design is not enough to convince you then maybe the selfie stick in the shape of Sailor Moon’s Moon Stick will.

To review, specs of the Meitu M8 include a 5.2-inch display screen, 4GB RAM, Helio X20 deca-core chipset, 12MP front-facing cam, 21MP rear-facing camera, and a 3000mAh battery.