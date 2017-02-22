Just when you thought the selfie phenomena was already dying a slow death, along comes new products that say otherwise. You still get apps and devices that appeal to those who love taking selfies and duofies and groufies. One of those devices is the newly announced Meitu T8 and it boasts of being the first (and only, for now) smartphone with a Dual Pixel 12MP front-facing camera to give you better looking photos taken from the so-called selfie cam.

Dual Pixel actually means that each pixel in the sensor uses two photodiodes. This means that it is able to use phase detect autofocus without having to have a separate phase detect AF sensor. It is the same technology that is used in some DSLRs and even some smartphones through the Sony IMX362 sensor. You have the Vivo Xplay 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S7 already using dual pixel technology on their devices.

However, the Meitu T8 is the only one that uses it on its front-facing selfie camera. It also has Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on the front camera as well, so there might be some truth to its billing as “the ultimate selfie camera”. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio X20 MT6797 and a 2.3GHz deca-core processor, with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The main camera is at 21MP so that should also please non-selfie takers.

The display for the Meitu T8 isn’t something to write home about though. It only has a 5.2-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixels, but it does use a Samsung AMOLED panel. It only runs Android Marshmallow with Meitu’s own MEIOS 3.5 user experience. It is priced at around 3,300 yuan ($480) and is currently only available in China.

VIA: SlashGear