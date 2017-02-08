This is the first time this year we’re sharing any news about Mediatek. This chipset maker is introducing the new Helio P25 processor that offers premium performance for dual-camera phones. The Helio P chipset delivers 16nm Octa-core processing plus the Image Signal Processor (ISP) technology that is ideal for dual camera features. You see, more flagship phones today are being equipped with dual camera systems and this processor is definitely the best partner.

Mobile photography will be more enhanced with the MediaTek Helio P25 processor. It’s a follow-up to the MediaTek Helio P10 and P20 used on some of the latest Android smartphones in the market.

MediaTek Helio P25 boasts of an efficient hardware image signal-processing (ISP), allowing shallow depth-of-field, high performance auto exposure, and other advanced camera effects. The results are high quality images in any lighting condition.

The MediaTek Helio P25 12-bit Dual ISP allows up to 24MP single camera or 13MP + 13MP dual camera, dual camera-optimization, Video HDR with full preview, and high performance auto exposure with Turbo 3A. This chipset is expected to “continuously enhance visual user-experiences” for mobile photography and other multimedia features by using a 16nm FinFET process node. This one also supports enhanced uploads in LTE and low power double data rate random access memory (LPDDR4x) up to 6GB.

SOURCE: Mediatek