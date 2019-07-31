It’s time for a new mobile processor from MediaTek. The company has launched the Helio G90 series that includes two new chipset variants. The Helio G90 and Helio G90T have been designed for the mobile gamers and consumers in mind. There are many OEMs working on gaming phones right now and the G90 series is able to power them with the super-fast memory, latest GPU and CPU cores, plus impressive AI features. It works best with the HyperEngine game technology, also from MediaTek. We can expect upcoming flagship gaming phones will use this new chipset from MediaTek.

After the Helio P90 chipset was benchmarked on AnTuTu last December, there was also the Helio M70 5G announced a few months ago for future 5G devices. MediaTek shared it designed the G90 series for the growing mobile gaming market.

The new Helio G90 chipsets can deliver “high performance, unrivaled image quality, uninterrupted connectivity” as per MediaTek’s Wireless Communication’s General Manager TL Lee. The processor uses Arm Cortex-A76, Cortex-A55, and up to 800MHz Arm Mali–G76 3EEMC4. Combining all these features allow a powerful gaming performance for reduced lag, smoother gameplay, and a more responsive display.

When it comes to memory, it boasts up to 2133MHz memory and 10GB of LPDDR4x. Speed can be improved with the large L3 cache. For imaging performance, the chipset can support up to a 64MP single camera plus multiple cameras. Expect premium quality even in low light, real-time previews, and more precise and faster AI facial detection.

Making the MediaTek Helio G90 series more powerful is the HyperEngine game technology. It includes different engines that all work for faster and smoother mobile gaming. The tech already features Networking Engine, Dual Wi-Fi Connections, Call & Data Concurrency, Rapid Response Engine, Resource Management Engine, and Picture Quality Engine. There is no mention which phone will implement the Helio G90 first but we can assume those from Chinese and Taiwanese OEMs.