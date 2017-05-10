McAfee has been quiet the past few years. Maybe it is not just as active as before but recently, we have heard about an upcoming private phone by John McAfee will never be hacked. And this time around, we’ve got news that the brand has teamed up with Samsung to protect its many smart TVS, computers, and the new Galaxy S8 phones.

McAfee partnered with the South Korean tech giant to add special security software protection for some Samsung products all over the world. This brings secure protection of connected products as a pre-installed feature. The idea of McAfee is that you need to protect not only one but every device at home. There is a risk of further attacks even if one gadget is attached. The home network becomes open to compromises.

Samsung and McAfee promise to “build world-class security into devices” and this move is expected to crush the usual consumers’ fears like identity theft or stolen information. This is very much important in this time that devices are getting smarter and connected to one another.

For Samsung PCs to be released this 2017 and beyond, they will ship with McAfee LiveSafe out of the box. Meanwhile, Samsung smart TVs in the US and South Korea will get the McAfee Security for TV anti-malware tech for free. The new Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones will include the McAfee VirusScan as a pre-installed app. Other Samsung phones like the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, and S6 edge are also supported.

