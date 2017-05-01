The name McAfee has always been synonymous to security. John McAfee is one of our guys when it comes to anti-viruses. The brand is still in the software security business but it’s venturing not into the mobile business by launching a new private smartphone. The device isn’t ready yet but McAfee is planning to offer a private and secure phone that won’t depend on software for security but on hardware switches.

This idea seems different from the sofware route because physical switches are somehow ironic and quite old school. McAfee takes pride in sofware security so having a hardware switch or button is unusual especially in this day and age. Anyway, the McAfee private phone is said to be the first of its kind with all the switches on the back to turn off the camera, battery, Wi-Fi antenna, and GPS. These parts are mainly those that can be easily hacked or tracked.

The McAfee phone has a potential to be the most private and most secure phone in the world ever. We have heard of similar claims before but we trust in this brand. This isn’t just a secure phone but one that can’t be totally hacked. A physical button to turn on-off a component sounds interesting and effective but the price could be a deterrent at $1,000. That is one pricey phone but we’re assumming the it will be able to keep a lot of private stuff.

VIA: Newsweek