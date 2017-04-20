If you’re in the market for high-end quality speakers (translate that to “money is no object”), then you’re going to want to take a look at Master & Dynamic’s new MA770 high-end wireless speakers. It’s just about as high-end as it can get, and the sleek minimalist design will obviously fit into whatever chic style you have for your home’s living room area. Oh, and it sounds great too.

The first time you’ll see the Master & Dynamic MA770 Wireless Speaker, we’d forgive you if you though this was the lovechild between a cube and a triangular pyramid. In fact, this is what recently knighted architect David Adjaye was shooting for – using a triangle to make elegant the usual cube shape of a speaker. The result is a sleek wireless speaker capable of filling your living room with high definition sound.

Of course, the sound has to be great – if you’re paying USD$1,800 for a single unit of the MA770. The speaker is powered by 100 watts of amplification, with the body made of a proprietary concrete composite that gives your music heft and body. The shape of the speaker is supposed to direct the sound right at the listeners.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and a built-in Chromecast. This means that you can stream directly from your smartphone with Chromecast-enabled services like Spotify and Pandora. It’s an expensive piece of technology, and you’re going to have to spend pretty money for it. If that’s not a problem, then you can check out your nearest MoMA store for the MA770 starting on April 25.

SOURCE: Master & Dynamic