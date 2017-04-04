If you still aren’t sure that Bang and Olufsen know what they’re about, you only need to look at their new BeoSound Shape hexagonal wireless speaker system. It’s so sleek and minimalist that it will fit into your wall as art décor. It’s cool, modular, and you can bet your behind it will sound good. What’s not to like?

The BeoSound Shape hexagonal wireless speaker system features hexagon wall tiles – some of them are speakers, others are “acoustic dampeners”, and one of them is the control hub – but they all have that art deco look. The beautiful thing about this system is that it is modular – you can use up to 44 speakers or use just a few, or spread them out on a big room. You can even have a multi-room system.

The end result is the same – you get hi-fi quality audio for the whole-room. The BeoSound Shape system is designed to give spatial audio. In simple terms, it produces sound that gives the listener a sensation that it is in the center of it, no matter where they are in the room. The dampener tiles actually absorb sound rather than reflect them, helping the system deal with poor acoustics in a room.

The tiles on the wall include a connectivity hub called the BeoSound Core, and an amplifier. It’s designed for wireless connectivity, so it supports most of the streaming options that you might have – Spotify, Chromecast, iOS’s AirPlay, as well as good old Bluetooth 4.1.

You have to be ready to spend for this, though. The basic system will cost you a hefty USD$4,200 – that includes a total of eight tiles, including four speakers, a couple of dampeners, an amp, and the BeoSound Core. You can get them in almost any color you want, so you can mix and match. But there is no information right now on how much individual speaker or amp tiles cost.

VIA: SlashGear