Master & Dynamic is more known for teaming up with big names in different industries. In January, it released the Louis Vuitton Horizon Wireless Earphones. Before the pair, we remember the brand also partnered with Sir David Adjaye for the MA770 Wireless Speakers a couple of years ago. There is also that pair of MW50 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. Today, we are being introduced to the MH40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. It is one pricey pair at around $300 but we are not sure if it is worth it.

Master & Dynamic has reached five years and in celebration of its anniversary, the company is releasing the MH40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. The MH40 is actually an older model but it has been updated with wireless connectivity. The same aesthetics are present but now comes with Bluetooth 5.0, 40mm Neodymium drivers, and longer battery life. For better audio quality, there is the beamforming noise-reduction mic array.

The MH40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones come with lightweight anodized aluminum, memory foam earpads, coated canvas, and lambskin cover. You will notice the premium craftsmanship Master & Dynamic is known for.

The new MH40 Wireless Headphones feature a second pair of coordinates placed on the outer ear cup. Every pair features one of the ten cultural hotspots, pertaining to the top tourist spots around the world. To find the coordinates, every MH40 pair will come with a special postcard that contains more information.

Master & Dynamic’s MH40 Wireless Headphones are priced at $300. The pair looks very premium, complete with the comfy and plush ear canvas. The aluminum material makes it very light to use. Design-wise, the pair is beautiful but the audio quality certainly needs more improvement. You can’t compare it with other $300 headphones because it will lose the contest.